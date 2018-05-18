Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsene Wenger’s successor in the Emirates hot-seat is closer to being named, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports former midfielderis closing in on replacing the Frenchman, but another name being linked with the position is, according to Sky Sports.

Michy Batshuayi will be returning to Stamford Bridge next season (Tim Goode/Empics)

Alvaro Morata looks likely to leave Chelsea in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund joining Juventus in chasing the striker, according to the Daily Mirror. The German club have been told they will not be able to keep Michy Batshuayi after his loan spell this season.

Un passo alla volta. Finché c’è fiato. Fino alla fine! #JuventusBologna A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) on May 6, 2018 at 1:00am PDT

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may have played his last game for Juventus, but both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in taking the 40-year-old on, reports the Sun.

Another potential arrival at the Etihad is Napoli’s Jorginho, with the Premier League champions looking as if they will beat Liverpool to the midfielder’s signature, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Darren Moore could be confirmed as the new boss of West Brom (Anthony Devlin/PA)

There is some debate about the future of Darren Moore at West Brom, with the Birmingham Mail reporting he will be named the full-time manager of the relegated club, but the Evening Standard reporting Brentford’s head coach Dean Smith is linked with the job.

Social media round-up

Rafa Benitez would prefer to stay on as Newcastle United manager, despite West Ham being poised to make an official approach https://t.co/FgNmbBRBDP — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 17, 2018

Justin Kluivert sensationally claims Ajax tried to sell him to club behind his back https://t.co/Kw8GidtYf9 pic.twitter.com/zwtwXeGAjU — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 17, 2018

Liverpool to consider offering former coach Pep Lijnders an immediate return | @_ChrisBascombe https://t.co/9qv1J2tee1 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 17, 2018

Players to watch

: Napoli have put a hefty £104.7million price tag on the centre-back in a bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, RAI Sport reports.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is wanted by top European clubs (Nick Potts/Empics)

Connor Goldson: Rangers are still interested in signing the Brighton defender despite having an initial offer rejected, reports the Argus.

🙌🏼🏆🐺🧡🖤 A post shared by Ruben Neves (@rubendsneves) on May 4, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Ruben Neves: Wolves’ player of the season wants to stay at the promoted club despite interest from Premier League sides including Liverpool and Manchester United, the Express and Star says.

- Press Association