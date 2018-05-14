Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Mike Ashley is so keen to keepin charge at Newcastle that he is willing to spend “every penny” needed to ensure the manager has the resources for his 2018-19 squad, the Mirror says. Newcastle have finished the current season in 10th; a place Ashley seemingly is pleased with upon the Magpies' return to the top flight and now the Newcastle owner is said to be hoping a purse worth at least £50million will persuade the Spaniard to stay in the North East.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal may still be getting over Swansea's drop into the Championship, but the club's hierarchy do not appear to have ruled out their man for next season. According to the Independent, Swansea's owners have inquired about whether the 52-year-old would still be willing to continue his so far five-month tenure into next year. The confirmation of relegation after a 2-1 loss to Stoke puts Swansea back in the Championship for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

"The fans are superb and the city is amazing. I would really like to thank the people for the way they have welcomed me and my staff here."https://t.co/0mj4LvyWfJ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 13, 2018

Everton will have to be prepared to do battle if they want to land Marco Silva as their new boss, the Mirror reports. According to the paper, the former Hull and Watford manager is in high demand, with West Ham also targeting the 40-year-old as a possible replacement for David Moyes. Speculation is rife that Sam Allardyce will be leaving Goodison Park as part of a huge overhaul, with Silva's future seemingly certain to be in the Premier League next season.

Will David Wagner remain at Huddersfield next season? (Nigel French/Empics)

Doubts remain over David Wagner's future at Huddersfield; with the manager refusing to answer with any certainty about where he will be next season, the Mirror reports. Club chairman Dean Hoyle seems happy for the 46-year-old to stay put after the team's survival in the top tier, but it remains to be seen whether Wagner could be lured away with a possible offer from Leicester, who are said to be seeking a replacement for Claude Puel.

Social media round-up

Danny Rose 'lined up for surprise £37m move' https://t.co/jsKr38hSrl pic.twitter.com/0aN0iAvyfJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 14, 2018

Liverpool receive big boost in chase for Alissonhttps://t.co/SeBLGX7kbJ pic.twitter.com/HBynMEWYPV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 14, 2018

Players to watch

God is the greatest 🙏🏿 Buzzing to end the season with the win and to get on the scoresheet was a bonus. Thanks as always to the fans, your support has been incredible all season 🔴🔵 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/eUtxCCtNWi — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 13, 2018

Wilfried Zaha: The Ivorian is committed to Crystal Palace, the Express reports, with the 25-year-old downplaying rumours linking him to Manchester City. Zaha has insisted he has "no reason" to leave Selhurst Park, according to the paper, with the news coming after the winger scored against West Brom at the weekend, leading Palace to a 2-0 win and 11th place in the Premier League.

A post shared by Michael Carrick (@carras16) on May 13, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Michael Carrick: With the Manchester United stalwart's playing career at an end, attentions are turning to the 36-year-old’s future at Old Trafford. It is known Carrick will be joining the club's backroom staff but it appears he will have to wait to fill the vacant number two spot. According to the Mail, boss Jose Mourinho will not be looking for anyone to step into Rui Faria's role and for the time being Carrick will be focusing on earning his coaching badges.

- Press Association