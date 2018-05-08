Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea’slooks to be staying put, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues forward has reportedly said there is “no chance” of him departing the London club for Manchester United. Speculation was rife that the £32million star could be heading for the exit door when delays emerged in an extension to his contract.

Great win yesterday, thank you for your support, we keep going! #CFC Bonne victoire hier, merci pour votre soutien, on continue comme ça! ⚽️ A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on May 7, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

With a number of managers linked to the vacant Arsenal role, ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could be ruled out as Arsene Wenger’s successor due to pay demands, the Mirror says. Enrique is said to want £15 million after tax to take up the position, but it is thought the request could be an obstacle for the Emirates hierarchy – and one they are unwilling to overcome.

While Liverpool could lose Emre Can at the end of the season to long-time admirers Juventus, the Reds have been alerted to the possibility of gaining Sami Khedira in return, according to The Sun. German midfielder Can’s contract at Anfield runs out at the end of the season, while compatriot Khedira is said to hold ambitions to show off his talents in the Premier League.

Ready for the next round of the @championsleague but first we focus on 3 points tomorrow 💪🏼. #EC23 #YNWA A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:44am PDT

After an impressive season for Premier League-bound Wolves, reports emerged that clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United could target star man Ruben Neves. But according to the Guardian, the 21-year-old is happy to stay at Molineux and enjoy the top-flight in a gold and black shirt.

Social media round-up

Anthony Martial transfer ‘approved’ by Jose Mourinho https://t.co/MHr4E9Rxpw pic.twitter.com/meyAzNaoLi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 8, 2018

Rafa Benitez wants Newcastle's transfer plans sorted this week - and says there will be no excuses if Toon Army failhttps://t.co/5TRs1qFy0E pic.twitter.com/5fYGwBM8oc — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 7, 2018

Players to watch

Jack Wilshere is thought to want to remain at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Wilshere: Negotiations between the midfielder and Arsenal appear be advancing as the 26-yer-old nears the end of his contract with the Gunners. Following reports Wilshere was unhappy with a proposed pay cut deal, the Daily Mail says both sides now appear confident a deal can be met with a less incentivised offer – keeping Wilshere with his reported top choice.

Edinson Cavani: The Paris St-Germain forward is said to be on the radar of Chelsea should they lose Alvaro Morata in the summer, Metro reports. With Morata seemingly desperate to return to Juventus, the Blues do not want to risk leaving themselves short up front, with Morata touted in the Italian media as a possible replacement after impressing with 28 league goals this term.

- Press Association