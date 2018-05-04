Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Tottenham are eyeing up a swoop for Swansea’sand Southampton’s, the Daily Express reports. The paper says the defensive duo are at the top of Mauricio Pochettino’s shopping list, with Spurs expected to lose several key players this summer.

Manchester United are said to be interested in Ajax winner Justin Kluivert, according to the Mirror. The paper says the 18-year-old is ready to turn down a new deal at Ajax – which would make him the highest paid player – following interest from the Reds.

Aston Villa will reportedly look to bring Gareth Barry back to the club if they are promoted. The paper says the midfielder wants to play in the top flight if West Brom are relegated – and has a clause enabling him to quit if they drop into the Championship. Barry is said to be keen to relocate permanently back to the midlands, with Villa keen to sign the former England international.

Antonio Conte could be in line to join Napoli if Maurizio Sarri heads to Chelsea, the Daily Mail reports. Sarri is one of the leading names to replace Conte at Chelsea at the end of the season, the paper says, while Conte is on a shortlist of potential replacements at the Italian club.

Leicester and Watford are keeping tabs on Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that the 19-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool after getting rave reviews with club Zorya Luhansk.

: Everton, Leicester and Burnley are all interested in 23-year-old Egypt forward, according to ESPN. The website says scouts from the three clubs have been sent to watch him in action.

Christian Eriksen: The Spurs player is wanted by Paris St Germain, according to reports. The Express says the French champions have singled out the Danish international star as one of the men they want to rebuild their midfield.

