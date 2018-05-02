Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea defender David Luiz could move to Napoli in the summer if Rafael Benitez returns to San Paolo, according to the Sun. The Brazilian, who has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte, could leave Stamford Bridge to be reunited with another former Blues boss, the paper reports. Benitez is said to be among the front-runners to potentially replace Maurizio Sarri at Napoli in the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly preparing to cough up £31million for German starlet Benjamin Henrichs. The Sun reports that Bayer Leverkusen are resigned to losing the 21-year-old full-back, who has a get-out clause in the two-year contract he signed last summer.

Benjamin Henrichs, of Bayer Leverkusen, is said to be on Chelsea’s radar (Simon Cooper/Empics/PA)

Chelsea are also considering making a bid for Anthony Martial if Manchester United cannot convince him to stay, the Telegraph reports. The paper says Juventus and Tottenham have also shown an interest in the 22-year-old, although Jose Mourinho would prefer to keep him at United.

Luis Enrique could be dealt a blow to his hopes of becoming the next Arsenal manager as the club are reluctant to pay as much as Arsene Wenger’s £8.5million-a-year deal, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Enrique, one of the leading candidates to replace Wenger, wants a deal worth £15million a year. But the Gunners are said to be apprehensive about making such a significant financial contribution to their next boss.

Luis Enrique is said to be among the front-runners to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/Empics/PA)

West Brom are reportedly keen on a move for Everton boss Sam Allardyce should he leave his current post at the end of the season. The Daily Mail reports that the Baggies have made preliminary enquiries about Allardyce, who is under contract at Goodison Park until 2019 but is unpopular with some fans.

Social media round-up

Eric Bailly ❌

Matteo Darmian ❌

Daley Blind ❌



There could be a big summer clearout at Manchester United.



Gossip: https://t.co/N2zVxEIS45 pic.twitter.com/6iSdRkdjiv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 1, 2018

Man Utd star's future is in doubt after being frozen out by Jose Mourinhohttps://t.co/NqqBoSCsMx pic.twitter.com/rvG9WTU67B — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 1, 2018

Players to watch

: The Arsenal star is reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus – with the Italian champions said to be leading the chase for his signature. The Mirror says reports in Spain suggest the Gunners are in talks over a £44million deal.

Very harsh way to lose yesterday but very proud of the performance from such a young team in a venue like old trafford! Lets take this spirit into Thursday night. #COYG pic.twitter.com/Yktz3rEK3H — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 30, 2018

Leonardo Bittencourt: Tottenham could bid for the former Germany Under-21 star this summer, according to reports. The Sun says stories in the German media suggest Spurs are interested in the 24-year-old, with Monaco and Hoffenheim also thought to be monitoring him.

- Press Association