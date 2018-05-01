Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved offer toin an attempt to persuade him to stay at the club. The Mirror reports that the Gunners are believed to have offered in excess of £100,000-a-week in the hope of a breakthrough. However, the paper adds that the 26-year-old midfielder has already had offers from other clubs to join them as a free agent with a big signing-on fee, with the likes of Wolves, Everton, AC Milan and Juventus all interested.

Liverpool and Manchester City could be looking at a £30million price tag to land Norwich midfielder James Maddison, according to the Mirror. The paper says Norwich are set to cash in on the 21-year-old, who is open to move to the Premier League and has attracted the attention of both Liverpool and Man City.

Newly promoted Wolves look set to make a £35million bid for 25-year-old Jack Butland if Stoke are relegated, the Express reports. The paper claims the Championship winners have put the goalkeeper at the top of their shopping list, with Liverpool and West Ham also thought to be interested.

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Lyon’s winger Nabil Fekir, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old has been on the Gunners’ radar for three years, the paper says, with the club checking on him again last month during Lyon’s 5-2 win at Dijon.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has reportedly rejected an approach from Everton as he holds hopes of replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. The Express says reports by a Spanish journalist suggest Fonseca is on Arsenal’s radar after two promising years in Ukraine.

Players to watch

: The Manchester City winger is in talks over a possible move to Hertha Berlin, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the 19-year-old flew to Germany over the weekend to finalise terms after turning down a new contract with City.

Bryan Cristante: Chelsea and Arsenal are both said to be eyeing up the Atalanta star. Sky Sports claims the two clubs spoke to the 23-year-old Italian international’s representatives recently.