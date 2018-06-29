Football rumours: Chelsea to beat Liverpool to signature of Brazil keeper

Alvaro Morata reportedly wants to leave Chelsea after just one season.

The Daily Mirror says reports in Italy suggest the Spanish forward will sit down with Stamford Bridge bosses over the next week to discuss his future following a difficult campaign in the Premier League. Chelsea would reportedly want suitors to pay between £65million and £75million to sign him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to beating Liverpool and Real Madrid for the signature of Alisson, the Daily Express claims. The paper says reports in Spain suggest the club are leading the race for the Roma goalkeeper, and are prepared to pay £62million for the star.

Arsenal are close to finalising a £26million deal for Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the Daily Telegraph. It is hoped the deal for the 22-year-old can be done once he finishes his World Cup campaign with Uruguay, the paper reports. The Gunners are also said to have had positive contract talks with Aaron Ramsey.

Watford have angered West Brom after bidding just £1million for goalkeeper Ben Foster, the Daily Mirror reports. The relegated Baggies value him at around £10-12million and are angry that the Hornets have unsettled the 35-year-old with such a low bid, the paper adds.

Everton are reportedly eyeing up a bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The 21-year-old has been earmarked as a potential successor to Leighton Baines, the Daily Mirror reports, and the club are ready to make an offer despite Tierney having signed a six-year deal with Celtic in October. Everton could face competition, however, from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Bournemouth set to let midfielder Emerson Hyndman join Wigan on loan | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/nHi1kYe1Wu — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 28, 2018

Jack Wilshere 'in Istanbul to finalise Fenerbahce switch' https://t.co/RA7yQuIcc4 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 28, 2018

Players to watch

: The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder is in talks over a move to Italian side Sassuolo, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Sassuolo want the Ivory Coast international on loan for the season, with Real Betis and Celta Vigo also asking about him. Boga made one brief appearance for Chelsea before spending the rest of last season on loan at Birmingham.

Disappointed with the result last night but will fight until the end 👊🏾🔵 A post shared by Jeremie Boga (@jeremieboga) on Apr 11, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

William Carvalho: The ex-Sporting Lisbon star is being tracked by several Premier League clubs, The Sun reports. Manchester United have been linked after he terminated his deal at Sporting Lisbon, the paper says, while new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is also said to be interested. Newly-promoted Wolves could also try to tempt the 26-year-old, the paper adds.

- Press Association