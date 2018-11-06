Football rumours: Arsene Wenger set for return to management?

What the papers say

Southampton are set to fire Mark Hughes as manager if they do not win Saturday’s home match against Watford, the Daily Mirror reports. The Saints have just one league victory so far this season. Potential replacements for Hughes include Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Gordon Strachan, the paper says.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly close to returning to management at AC Milan. The Daily Mail says reports in France claim Wenger is in advanced talks with the Italian club to replace Gennaro Gattuso. Could Arsene Wenger be making a return to management? (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City have raised an interest in Nicolas Pepe, The Times reports. The paper says the Premier League champions have enquired about the Ivory Coast forward’s availability as they look to strengthen their attack. The 23-year-old has attracted attention from a number of Champions League clubs following some impressive performances for Lille this season.

Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne is being eyed up by Wolves, according to reports. The Birmingham Mail says reports in Turkey suggest the 27-year-old Kasımpasa player is being looked at as an option to improve the side’s forward department after a shortage of goals in the opening stages of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Wolves defender Cameron John is said to be attracting loan enquiries ahead of the January transfer window. The Daily Mail reports that the Molineux club may allow the 19-year-old to go out on a temporary basis in the new year.

Players to watch

Eric Bailly: AC Milan are planning a January move for the Manchester United defender, according to ESPN. The site says the 24-year-old is becoming increasingly unsettled by his lack of opportunities under Jose Mourinho and fears he has lost the manager’s faith. Discussions over an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next season, have yet to take place, it adds. Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has reportedly caught the eye of AC Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo Camara: Manchester United are reportedly looking to move for the 15-year-old Benfica starlet. Portuguese outlet Record claims the Red Devils are leading the chase for the midfielder alongside Barcelona, with huge interest across Europe.

