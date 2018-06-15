Football rumours: Arsenal chasing World Cup winner Gotze?

Arsenal are monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze after the midfielder signalled he wants to move to the Premier League, the Daily Mirror reports. The 26-year-old scored Germany’s World Cup-winning goal in Brazil in 2014, however an English club could land him for a reasonable £18million. Everton and West Ham are also said to be keeping tabs on Gotze, who missed out on selection for Russia.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (centre) wants to leave Old Trafford, according to his agent (PA)

Manchester United are determined to stop Anthony Martial from departing over the summer, according to The Times. A representative of the 22-year-old Frenchman, who joined United from Monaco for £36million in September 2015, sensationally claimed on Wednesday he wants to leave. His deal expires next summer, however the Reds can extend it by a year. Martial scored 11 goals across 43 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants last season and is said to be a target for Tottenham and Juventus.

Last stop for our World Cup preparations: 📍 Vatutinki! 🇷🇺⚽️ #DieMannschaft #BestNeverRest #Worldcup2018 @dfb_team A post shared by Ilkay Gündogan (@ilkayguendogan) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Barcelona have set their sights on a summer swoop for Manchester City’s £20million midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, The Sun reports. The Germany international has two years left on his contract, although Barca are looking for a replacement for Andres Iniesta and pedigree new blood for their La Liga title defence next season. Gundogan, 27, could cost them in excess of £50million, the paper says.

Seguimos preparando o cavalo!!! 💪🏼🙏⚽️🇧🇷 #AB1 #Deusnocontrole 📸 @lucasfigfoto A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on Jun 13, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

Liverpool and Chlesea target Alisson has agreed “personal terms” with Real Madrid – however Roma want £70million to hand him over, the Daily Mail reports. Brazil’s 25-year-old goalkeeper is said to be one of the Champions League winners’ main targets and hey have already offered £52million. Under contract at Roma until 2021, Alisson is still said to be of great interest to the Reds and Blues.

Patrick van Aanholt could be targeted by Juventus, it is reported (PA)

Juve are plotting a £25million raid on Crystal Palace for Patrick van Aanholt if Alex Sandro moves to Manchester United, The Sun says. Jose Mourinho is said to have been keeping a close eye on the Brazil defender, 27, with the Holland international said to be the Serie A champs’ replacement of choice.

Swansea City reportedly rejected a bid by Fulham for Jordan Ayew (PA)

Jordan Ayew: Swansea City turned down an £8million bid by Fulham for their Ghana forward, according to Sky Sports News.

Stefan Savic: Juventus and Chelsea are interested in Atletico Madrid’s central defender, 27, his agent told TuttoJuve.

