Football legend Patrick O'Connell to be celebrated with exhibition

A Dublin museum will be celebrating the legacy of hometown hero and football legend Patrick O'Connell with an exhibition.

On May 15, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum will host a talk by Sue O'Connell, the wife of Patrick's grandson and author of the authoritative biography of his life, 'The Man Who Saved FC Barcelona'.

Coinciding with this event will be a temporary exhibition taking a look at O'Connell's achievements including video interviews with Irish football figures such as Martin O'Neill.

The Sugar Club in Dublin will be screening a feature documentary on O'Connell on May 21 and 28.

O'Connell, affectionately known as Don Patricio, is considered to be a true giant of international football.

Although born in the shadow of Croke Park, O'Connell began his football career with Belfast Celtic before moving on to play for Sheffield Wednesday in 1909.

In 1914, he captained Ireland to victory in the British Home Championship with a performance that prompted Manchester United to sign him from Hull City for a British transfer record fee of £1,000.

When his professional playing career came to an end, O'Connell moved to Spain in 1922 where he guided Real Betis to their only La Liga title and reputedly saved FC Barcelona from financial ruin during the Spanish Civil War.

Despite his achievements, O'Connell died penniless and forgotten in London and was buried in an unmarked grave.

Digital Desk