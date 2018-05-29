Football legend George Weah's son scores on international debut

The son of former Manchester City, PSG and AC Milan striker George Weah has showed he has also got the goalscorers touch - by finding the net on his full debut for the USA.

Timothy Weah, who plays in Ligue 1 for his father's former club PSG, led the Americans to a Bolivia 3-0 on Monday with Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman also got on the scoresheet in the comprehensive win.

The #USMNT win their friendly over Bolivia 3-0, with goals coming from Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah. pic.twitter.com/Yq6hzpLrvV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2018

A new era: 18-year-old Timothy Weah scored his first goal for the USMNT! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YTcqlLT8DK — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 29, 2018

Timothy Weah vs Bolivia



- first international start ✅

- first goal ⚽️

- man of the match award ⭐️



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EOM6D5BbvO — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) May 29, 2018

Weah is one to look out for in the future, however, he won't be a part of the World Cup in Russia as the USA surprisingly failed to make it through qualifying.

Weah first caught attention on the international scene after scoring an incredible hat-trick in the U-17 World Cup last year - in a 5-0 win where now senior team-mate Josh Sargent was also on the score-sheet.

The USA's next game is against the Republic of Ireland.

Martin O'Neill's squad returned to Dublin directly after the 2-0 friendly defeat to France in Paris and underwent a recovery session on Tuesday, May 29.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is due to be assessed by FAI medical staff on a lower back problem, while Shaun Williams left camp - after making his senior debut against France - to prepare for his wedding.

Veteran defender John O'Shea will play his final game for Ireland in Saturday's clash.