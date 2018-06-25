Football fans are mourning the loss of the early World Cup kick-off

The World Cup is just 12 days old, but the loss of the early kick-off had many mourning the end of what is possibly the best bit of the tournament.

Most of the first 11 World Cup days boasted three group games each which, for many, made for an even spread of football throughout, with those in Ireland getting a 1pm kick-off, a 4pm kick-off and a 7pm kick-off most days.

And while the final round of group games sees four games take place each day, two of those kick off at 3pm and the other two do so at 7pm.

Last day of the early kick-offs at the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TtyAAMQWVC — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 24, 2018

England’s 6-1 defeat of Panama was the final 1pm kick-off, with all knockout games set to take place at 3pm or 7pm and the final starting at 4pm.

So while there’s plenty of football to come, there’ll be no more lunchtime football for fans here.

1pm kick offs pic.twitter.com/RfyhaGBLep — Dan Cooper (@DanCooper9) June 25, 2018

No more eating your lunch in front of Sweden v South Korea.

Monday morning and the realisation kicks in that there’s no more 1, 4 and 7pm kick-offs at the #WorldCup 🙁🙁 — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) June 25, 2018

No more Portugal v Morocco halfway through the day.

1pm kick offs have passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @ — Jordan (@Jorc94) June 25, 2018

And as for taking in Denmark v Australia at midday, you can forget about it.

Miss 1pm kick offs already. We're spoilt. — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) June 25, 2018

With no more 1pm kick offs, today is the World Cup equivalent of 'the nights are drawing in' — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) June 25, 2018

- Press Association