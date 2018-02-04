Football and hurling aplenty as busy day of GAA action ahead

It will be another busy day of GAA action with action in both the Football and Hurling Allianz Leagues.

In Division 1 of the Football League there's two games down for decision, the first of which is at 2pm with the clash of Kildare and Monaghan in Newbridge.

Both sides are looking for their first points of the campaign - the home side lost by 7 points to Dublin in their league opener while Monaghan narrowly lost to Mayo.

Then at 2.30 Galway will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they travel to Donegal.

In Division 2 the action begins at 1.30 with the meeting of Down and Cork.

Then at 2pm Tipperary face Roscommon and Meath take on Clare.

In hurling League there's two intruiging ties in Division 1A.

Wexford play host to Cork with both sides looking to secure their second win of the campaign.

Meanwhile at Nowlan Park there's a meeting of Kilkenny and Clare.

In Division 1B Dublin will be hoping to put their loss to Offaly behind them with a trip to Antrim, while Offaly's recent improvements will be put to the test at home to Limerick.

All those games throw-in at 2pm.

Meanwhile there's a double header of All-Ireland club hurling finals in Croke Park.

In the junior hurling final Fethard of Wexford take on Ardmore of Waterford from 2pm.

And then at 3.45 Kilkenny champions Ballyragget take on Kanturk of Cork.