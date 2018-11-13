Footage from reconditioning camp shows Andy Murray on road to full recovery

A video posted to Twitter shows the lengths Andy Murray is going to in order to return to his best in 2019.

The former world number one and three-time major winner played in just six tournaments in 2018 following hip surgery before calling an end to his season in September.

Murray, 31, has been working hard with reconditioning expert Bill Knowles in Philadelphia – here is how he has been training ahead of the Brisbane International in January.

A great team effort over the past 6 weeks supporting an intensive Reconditioning Camp for Andy Murray. Restoring athletic normal and preparing for 2019! @DelgadoJamie @MattLittleSandC pic.twitter.com/uNqzD19Gou — Bill Knowles (@Billknowles_HPS) November 13, 2018

Knowles, who works at HPSports, tweeted that the past six weeks had involved supporting Murray’s efforts, “restoring athletic normal and preparing for 2019”.

In the video Murray can be seen doing resistance work as well as lifting weights and training in the pool as part of his bid to make an impact in 2019.

The two-time Wimbledon champion also posted a picture of the light at the end of a tunnel on Instagram recently, suggesting he feels his recovery is almost complete.

Can the Scot reach the heights he scaled earlier in his career?

- Press Association