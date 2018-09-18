Focus on the forwards as Liverpool edge out PSG in Champions League

Liverpool and Paris St Germain have two of the most fearsome forward lines in world football.

Even without Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp was able to bring in Daniel Sturridge, who averages almost a goal every other game for the Reds.

Press Association Sport looks at how the front three from each starting line-up – and substitute Firmino – fared in their Champions League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge, left, celebrates after heading Liverpool in front (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohamed Salah: Took a while to get up to speed but came to life in the latter stages of the first half. Forced PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into a save direct from a corner. Had a scrambled goal ruled out for an earlier foul on the keeper.

Daniel Sturridge: Despite Liverpool’s early pressure, was not really involved but when his one chance came he took it clinically, showing he is still the best finisher at the club. Should have done better with a weak second-half header.

Sadio Mane: Decision-making in the final third is still an issue but his pace caused problems for PSG down the left. Wasted too many opportunities, however.

Roberto Firmino: Only on the field for 18 minutes but proved how important he is to the side and popped up with a crucial goal, the 100th scored by him, Salah and Mane combined since the start of last season.

Paris St Germain

Kylian Mbappe, right, scores PSG’s second goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Had a couple of lightning-quick breaks in the first half which pulled Liverpool apart but his distribution was lacking and he found Andrew Robertson a tough opponent. Took his chance expertly late on.

Edinson Cavani: Quiet game apart from unwittingly having a hand in their goal with his attempted overhead kick from an offside position proving a distraction. Was relatively anonymous all night.

Neymar: One early crossfield run had Henderson and Milner trailing in his wake, but he drilled a free-kick from a dangerous position into the wall. Wherever he went Milner or Jordan Henderson was not far behind and one first-half crunching challenge by the former had the Brazil international wincing. Showed his quality with the run and assist for Mbappe’s goal.

- Press Association