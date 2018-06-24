Focus on Raheem Sterling: How the England forward performed against Panama

Raheem Sterling had been expected to be dropped for England’s second World Cup Group G game against Panama but was given a reprieve by manager Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester City forward retained his place for the 6-1 victory but he failed to get his name on the scoresheet once more in an England shirt.

Here we assess Sterling’s performance in a game when even his Manchester City team-mate John Stones scored twice with two headers from set-pieces.

It looks like Raheem Sterling will start for England against Panama.



Are you happy that Gareth Southgate’s stuck with him?



Let us know your views using #bbcworldcup



👉 https://t.co/goxMP6tBCb pic.twitter.com/B7ZpgItzJj — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2018

Role

Sterling, left, played a part in Lingard’s goal and helped him celebrate (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Sterling was once again charged with playing behind main striker and captain Harry Kane and his contribution came in more of a support role than as a goalscorer. His delicate return pass to Jesse Lingard teed up the Manchester United man to curl in England’s third goal.

Goal threat

Sterling only had the goals of his team-mates to celebrate as his drought went on (Tim Goode/PA)

He went in to the game having not scored for England for 989 days and that unwanted record did not come to an end. Despite getting free of his marker he could only watch Harry Maguire’s header back across goal float over the bar with half an hour gone. He headed straight at the goalkeeper from a training ground routine free-kick but luckily Stones was on hand to head in the loose ball for England’s third goal. Curled a long-distance shot wide of the target with eight minutes remaining.

Contribution

Sterling made a late challenge on Panama’s Roman Torres but escaped a booking (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Took his time to get involved in the game and was lucky not to be booked when he caught Roman Torres with a late challenge after 15 minutes. After that he played a part in England’s third and fourth goals and was unlucky not to get a chance during a fine all-round performance that only lacked a goal.

Potency

Harry Kane once again showed Sterling how to find the target at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Got his header on target for England’s third goal but should have scored with what was an easy header from close range. Just failed to beat the keeper to Kane’s pass when he would have been through on goal and also curled a shot wide late on. But with forwards being judged by their goal tally he has still to get off the mark at this World Cup while Kane heads the scoring charts with five following his hat-trick.

- Press Association