Floyd Mayweather makes light work of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa
Floyd Mayweather knocked down Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times en route to a first-round stoppage in their boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena.
Mayweather, 41, a former five-weight world champion who retired from boxing with a perfect professional record of 50-0 last year, saw off an opponent 21 years his junior.
In a bout that was scheduled for three rounds just outside Tokyo, Nasukawa lasted only two minutes and 20 seconds before his corner threw in the towel.
Mayweather said in the build-up he expected to pocket nine million US dollars (£7.06m) from the fight, which headlined an event organised by Rizin Fighting Federation, a Japanese mixed martial arts organisation.
Mayweather had a 4kg (9lb) weight advantage over Nasukawa, who boasted an unbeaten record in 28 kickboxing bouts and four contests in MMA, with this fight having no bearing on either man’s official record.
Nasukawa, though, reportedly faced a multi-million dollar fine if he attempted to kick out at Mayweather.
A grinning Mayweather started supremely confidently and dropped Nasukawa for the first time with a left hook with barely a minute gone.
View this post on Instagram
It is very difficult to send a message from the heart to somebody. Tomorrow, I want to be able to send a message to the people watching, by putting everything on the line and fighting with my spirit. This is my way of giving back to everybody. I’m going to do this. So many people worked extremely hard to make this happen. I have to make sure they didn’t work this hard for nothing. Please watch how I live this life, my way of sending messages. It’s on. 人に心を伝えるのは難しいことです。 明日、人に何かを伝えられる様な試合をしたいです 人生を賭けて全てをリングで出し切ることが皆さんへの恩返しです。 僕はやります。 沢山の人達がこの試合を成立させる為に人力を尽くしてくれました。 俺はそれに応える。 生き様を観て下さい。 やるぞ。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE #チームで勝つ
A body shot followed by an uppercut saw Nasukawa slump to the canvas again moments later, with the southpaw bravely getting to his feet, albeit on unsteady legs.
A one-two from Mayweather precipitated the end of the contest, and the American said in quotes published by BBC Sport: “It was all about entertainment – we had a lot of fun. They wanted this to happen in Japan, so I said ‘why not?'”
“I’m still undefeated. Tenshin is still undefeated. Tenshin is a true champion and a hell of a fighter.
“I want the fans around the world to support Tenshin, he’s a great guy and a great champion.”
- Press Association
