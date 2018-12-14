Five star Connacht secure bonus point win in France

Connacht made it five wins on the bounce as they powered to a 36-21 win over Perpignan.

The French side, who had Paddy Jackson in their ranks, were 8-0 up at the end of the first quarter before two quick-fire tries gave the Irish province the initiative.

Sean O'Brien twice crossed the whitewash as Andy Friend's side ran in five tries.

Fourteen points up at the break, their lead was whittled down to just one with just under 15 minutes to play before scores from wingers Matt Healy and Cian Kelleher ensured the Irish side kept up their good form.

Connacht move onto 13 points, two behind Sale who take on Bordeaux Begles on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Challenge Cup, Agen defeated Grenoble 14-10

