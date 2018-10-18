Five players extend Munster deals as province announce new signing

Munster have extended the contracts of five of their players and also announced a scrum-half signing.

Chris Cloete, James Cronin, Neil Cronin, Chris Farrell and Tommy O’Donnell have all signed contract extensions, while Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy is set to join the province.

Also, Munster Academy players Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly will join the senior ranks next season.

Chris Farrell, who joined the province at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that will see him remain with the province until 2022, while Chris Cloete has added two years onto his current three-year deal bringing him up to 2022 also.

Tommy O’Donnell, James Cronin and Neil Cronin have all signed two-year contract extensions until June 2021.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy will make the move from Leinster at the start of the 2019/20 season after signing a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances in blue to date, scoring three tries. A former Ireland U20s player he made 18 appearances over two 6 Nations and World Championship campaigns.

Farrell has yet to feature this season due to a knee injury he sustained in February, has scored three tries in 13 appearances for the province, and played for Ireland three times.

O’Donnell has made 162 appearances in 12 seasons for Munster, scoring 19 tries. The 31-year-old back-row has represented Ireland on 12 occasions, scoring two tries.

On making his debut in April 2013, prop James Cronin went on to be awarded Academy Player of the Year a month later. The 27-year-old has scored 14 tries across his 108 Munster caps, and has made three appearances for Ireland.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin made his return to professional rugby at the start of the season off the back of impressive performances with his club side Garryowen FC in the All Ireland League.

The 25-year-old will have to put his teaching career on further hold as he continues with the province until 2021. On making seven appearances in red he made his Champions Cup debut against Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Making his debut against Dragons in November 2017, South African back row Cloete has scored three tries in his 10 starts. The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances for the province.