Five past battles between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will lock horns for the 22nd time in their careers in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Guardiola’s City host Mourinho’s United in the latest chapter of their enthralling, and at times bitter, decade-long rivalry.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at five of their memorable previous battles.

Inter Milan 3-1 Barcelona (April 28, 2010) Mourinho beat Guardiola on his way to winning the Champions League with Inter (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho’s first win over Guardiola, at the third attempt, came in the Champions League semi-final first leg and was one of the most defining moments of his career. After going 1-0 down to an early Pedro goal, Inter won a thriller through strikes by Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito. Barca could only win the home leg 1-0 and Mourinho went on to lift the trophy by beating Bayern Munich in the final.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (Nov 29, 2010)

Guardiola got his revenge in Mourinho’s first Clasico with Lionel Messi running the show. The Argentinian and Xavi simply tore Real apart. David Villa scored twice, both from Messi’s exquisite passes, while Xavi, Pedro and Jeffran were also on target. There was even a Sergio Ramos red card to enjoy in stoppage time as Barcelona leapfrogged their rivals at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Aug 17, 2011) Lionel Messi’s winner sparked an ugly touchline melee (Nick Potts/PA)

A controversial, bitter Spanish Super Cup final encounter featuring a Messi winner and an ugly brawl which saw Mourinho appearing to try to put his finger in the eye of Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova. Karim Benzema levelled the tie at 4-4 on aggregate with eight minutes to go but Messi struck a sweet volley in the 88th minute before all hell broke loose, with red cards for Marcelo, Mesut Ozil and David Villa.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Chelsea (Aug 30, 2013) Bayern Munich sank Mourinho’s Chelsea on penalties (Nick Potts/PA)

Rivalries were renewed after both managers left Spain in the UEFA Super Cup final. Mourinho’s Chelsea twice led through Fernando Torres and Eden Hazard but were pegged back by Franck Ribery and, at the end of extra time, Javier Martinez. Nine penalties were successfully converted in the shoot-out before Manuel Neuer kept out Romelu Lukaku’s effort to secure another trophy for Guardiola.

Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3 (April 7, 2018)

United mounted a remarkable second-half derby fightback to come from two goals down and delay Guardiola’s title celebrations. City, knowing victory over their rivals would confirm them as champions, led at half-time through Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gudogan. But United were in no mood to be guests at City’s party and Paul Pogba scored two in two minutes before Chris Smalling’s volley completed the dramatic turnaround.

