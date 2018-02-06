Five injured players set to return for Connacht

Connacht will welcome a number of players back from injury for Friday's Pro 14 meeting with the Ospreys on Friday.

Finlay Bealham, Craig Ronaldson, Sean O'Brien, Andrew Browne and Steve Crosbie are among those available to Kieran Keane again.

Sean O'Brien

The province say winger Niyi Adeolokun is making good progress with his hamstring injury and could return later this month.

Craig Gilroy is back in contention for Ulster as they prepare for Friday's Pro 14 clash against Southern Kings.

The winger has recovered from a fractured cheekbone suffered in their Champions Cup win at home to La Rochelle last month.

Andrew Trimble and Peter Nelson have joined the province's lengthy injury list, however.

