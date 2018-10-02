Five gaelic football rule changes could be trialled during league

Five rule changes to Gaelic Football have been proposed by the GAA's Standing Committee on Playing Rules.

Restricting the number of consecutive handpasses to three is the first of those proposed changes.

They've also put forward the idea to re-introduce the sin-bin period of 10-minutes for players receiving a black card, or a second yellow card.

Under their proposals, only two players from each team would be allowed between the two 45-metre lines at a kick-out.

They're also seeking to expand the perameters of the rule surrounding the mark, and for sideline kicks to only be taken in a forward direction once they're outside the opponent's 13-metre line.

If approved, the proposals could be trialled in next year's League campaign.

