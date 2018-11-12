Manchester City’s victory over Manchester United means that there are still three sides boasting unbeaten records in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also yet to suffer defeat, while down the other end of the table Fulham, Huddersfield and Southampton have just one win apiece.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five features of the Premier League season so far.

Stand-out team

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero scores against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City have won 10 of their 12 games so far and drawn the other two, having scored 36 goals in the process, 13 more than their closest rivals Liverpool.

Their Manchester derby victory over United highlighted the gulf in quality between Pep Guardiola’s side and their city rivals, with the Citizens completing 44 passes in the build-up to the third goal scored by Ilkay Gundogan.

City have been almost entirely dominant so far this season, including away wins against Arsenal and Tottenham and it would take a near faultless season from another club to deny them a successive league title.

Biggest let down

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (Martin Rickett/PA)

After finishing second last year, Manchester United currently sit eighth in the table with a goal difference of -1, the lowest in the top 10.

During the 3-1 defeat in the Manchester derby, United were surprisingly lacklustre, managing just five shots from open play, of which none were on target.

When asked about their title hopes, manager Jose Mourinho said he thought his team were not going to be relegated after their fourth loss of the season, their highest number after 12 matches since 1990-91.

Surprise package

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ivan Cavaleiro celebrates scoring a goal at the Emirates (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wolves, Bournemouth and Watford have all impressed this season, with the latter two sitting above Manchester United on goal difference in sixth and seventh place, but Wolves have got good results against some of the top teams.

Having got three points from three games against Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City after gaining promotion last year, Wolves have impressed in the first part of the season.

Currently 11th in the table, if Nuno Espirito Santo’s side win their next matches against Huddersfield and Cardiff, they could be challenging for a position in the top half.

Best player

Everton’s Theo Walcott (left) and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard battle for the ball (Steven Paston/PA)

Eden Hazard has scored seven goals for Chelsea this season, and played a significant role in their unbeaten record so far, despite missing matches through injury.

The Belgian forward also scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 home win against Cardiff, and sits just behind Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero in the list of top scorers, with one fewer goal and the same number of assists, four.

The Belgian’s form has led to links with Real Madrid, but Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said Hazard can win the Ballon d’Or at the London club.

Managers in danger

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having lost their last five matches, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking over his shoulder after just one win all season.

The Cottagers spent over £100million in the summer, but things have not quite clicked in west London, with the club on just five points from 12 matches, and a goal difference of -20.

Fulham’s next match at home to Southampton could be a must-win game for the manager, and the club did look to be showing signs of improvement from a dreadful performance against Huddersfield, when they took on Liverpool at Anfield.

