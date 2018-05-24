Five changes for Roscommon team to face Leitrim who make single change

There are five changes to the Roscommon team for Saturday’s Connacht SFC semi-final from the side which achieved Division 2 league glory last month.

Colm Lavin is selected between the sticks, with Niall McInerney and John McManus coming into the defence. Enda Smith and Fintan Cregg are included further forward.

Making way are Ultan Harney, Ciaran Lennon (both injured), James Featherstone, Fergal Lennon and Conor Daly.

There is no place on the Roscommon starting team for Cathal Cregg who kicked 2-1 when introduced in the second-half of their Division 2 league final win over Cavan.

Niall Daly, who came off the bench in that league final, does not feature in the match-day squad for Carrick-on-Shannon because of a foot injury.

For Leitrim, there is one change to the team which scraped past New York at Gaelic Park earlier this month, with Dean McGovern replacing Domhnaill Flynn at midfield.

The Cork minor hurling team to face Tipperary has two alterations to the side which overcame Clare last Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In come Niall O’Riordan at corner-back and Alan Connolly at corner-forward. Kevin Moynihan and Cian O’Donovan make way.

Roscommon (Connacht SFC v Leitrim): C Lavin; D Murray, P Domican, N McInerney; J McManus, B Stack, C Devaney; C Compton, T O’Rourke; E Smith, N Kilroy, F Cregg; D Smith, D Murtagh, C Murtagh.

Leitrim (Connacht SFC v Roscommon): D McKiernan; P Maguire, M McWeeney, O Madden; J Rooney, D Wrynn, S Quinn; M Plunkett, D McGovern; J Heslin, E Mulligan, R O’Rourke; D Rooney, K Beirne, B Gallagher.

Cork (Munster MHC v Tipperary): C Long (Glen Rovers); C Murphy (Midleton), P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), N O’Riordan (Mallow); L Horgan (Glen Rovers), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas); P Cooney (Ballincollig), O Broderick (Killeagh); P Power (Blarney), S Barrett (Blarney), D Hogan (Sarsfields); A Connolly (Blackrock), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), E Murphy (Glen Rovers).