Five changes for Liverpool team to face Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made five changes for their Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Porto, with a quarter-final place virtually assured by their 5-0 win in Portugal.

Leading scorer Mohamed Salah was given a well-earned break on the bench as midfielder Adam Lallana was handed his first start in two months, with left-back Alberto Moreno in the XI for the first time in six weeks with Andrew Robertson nursing a knock.

January club-record signing Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also among the substitutes as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez came into defence and James Milner into midfield.

