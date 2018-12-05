Fitzgibbon Cup champions UL drawn in 'group of death'

Fitzgibbon Cup champions UL have been drawn in a tough group for the defence of their title.

The impressive 2018 winners will face the top-three teams in the all-time roll of honour, UCC, UCD and NUIG, in group A, with only the top-two qualifying for the quarter-finals.

"Group of death is probably an appropriate term. It's four huge names in there moreso than anything else. They're the big teams and the teams you want to mark yourself against," said UL star Ronan Lynch.

"It's a tough group and hopefully we can get out of it. We'll give it our best shot."

The cup has stayed in Limerick for the last four years, shared equally between UL and Mary Immaculate, who are drawn alongside 2018 runners-up DIT and Maynooth University.

Hosts for next February's final WIT are drawn with DCU and CIT in group C, while LIT, IT Carlow, Trinity and Garda College are in Group B.

Owen McGrath of WIT, Joe O'Connor of DCU Dochas Eireann, Ronan Lynch of University of Limerick with the Fitzgibbon Cup and Thomas Monaghan of Mary Immaculate College at the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships Launch and Draw at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

In the Sigerson Cup, champions UCD will host CIT in their opening game.

Runners-up NUIG welcome 2017 winners St Mary’s to Galway in one of the stand-out ties.

UCC have home advantage against Athlone IT and IT Tralee will face the University of Ulster.

Elsewhere, it'll be DCU v IT Carlow, QUB v Maynooth University, Garda College v IT Sligo and DIT v UL.

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

1. UCC 2. UL 3. NUIG 4. UCD

Group B

1. LIT 2. IT Carlow 3. Trinity 4. Garda College

Group C

1. WIT 2. DCU DE 3. Cork IT

Group D

1. DIT 2. Mary I 3. Maynooth U

Round 1 - Sunday 20th January 2019

First Team Named Has Home Advantage in Group Fixtures

Groups A & B

Team 2 v Team 1

Team 4 v Team 3

Group C & D

Team 1 v Team 2

Round 2 – Weds / Thurs Jan 23rd / 24th 2019

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 4

Team 3 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 2 v Team 3

Round 3 – Weds / Thurs Jan 30th / 31st 2019

Groups A & B

Team 1 v Team 3

Team 4 v Team 2

Group C & D

Team 3 v Team 1

Quarter Finals – 06/07.02.19

Group Winners Have Home Advantage

E Winner A V Runner Up B

F Winner B V Runner Up A

G Winner C V Runner Up D

H Winner D V Runner Up C

Semi-Finals – 12.02.19

E v G

F v H

Final – 23.02.19 – WIT

Sigerson Cup

Round 1 – Jan 16th /20th 2019

First team named has Home Advantage in round 1

(A) DCU DE v IT Carlow

(B) QUB v Maynooth U

(C) IT Tralee v UU

(D) UCC v Athlone IT

(E) UCD v Cork IT

(F) NUIG v St Mary’s

(G) Garda College v IT Sligo

(H) Dublin IT v UL

Round 2 – Jan 23rd /24th 2019

(I) Loser of A v Loser of E

(J) Loser of B v Loser of F

(K) Loser of C v Loser of G

(L) Loser of D v Loser of H

Round 3 – Jan 30th 2019

(M) Winner of H v Winner of I

(N) Winner of G v Winner of J

(O) Winner of F v Winner of K

(P) Winner of E v Winner of L

Quarter Finals – Feb 6th 2019

(Q) Winner of M v Winner of D

(R) Winner of N v Winner of C

(S) Winner of O v Winner of B

(T) Winner of P v Winner of A

Semi Finals - 16.02.19 - Mallow

Q v R

S v T

Final – 20.02.19 – TBC