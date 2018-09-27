Fines handed to Cork clubs following mass brawl reduced on appeal

The €3,000 fines handed down to both Kilmacabea and Tadhg MacCarthaigh following a mass brawl at the end of the Carbery JAFC final have been reduced to €1,500 on appeal.

Both clubs went before the appeals committee of the Cork county board on Tuesday evening to fight the financial penalty imposed on them, as well as the eight-week suspensions dished out to Kimacabea’s Richie O’Sullivan, three Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s players and a member of their backroom team.

O’Sullivan had his eight-week suspension quashed and so is free to line out for the West Cork champions in their Cork JAFC quarter-final against Boherbue.

The eight-week suspensions handed down to Colm O’Driscoll and Daniel Kingston of Tadhg MacCarthaigh were upheld.

The eight-week ban given to Tadhg MacCarthaigh footballer Cathal McCarthy was halved, while Tony O'Driscoll’s eight-week suspension has been wiped out.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh were knocked out of the Cork junior football championship last weekend.

Elsewhere, the Galway GAA executive has called a county board meeting for Monday evening next in Loughgeorge where club delegates will be given a synopsis of the internal audit report into county board finances. It will be the first Galway county board meeting in three months.

Driven by Galway treasurer Mike Burke, the findings of the audit conducted into broad financial administration affairs are believed to be significant and could have major ramifications for the governance of Gaelic games in the county.

Last week, John Hynes stepped down as secretary of Galway GAA. Assistant secretary Seamus O’Grady has since filled the role.

Clubs are eager to learn what the report reveals given they have been paying levies in recent years to support the board after the aborted Mountain South project, bought for €2.5m in 2008 and available this year for €750,000.