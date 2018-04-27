FIFA ban Brazilian confederation president from all football-related activity for life

FIFA has banned Brazilian confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero from all football-related activity for life after he was found guilty of receiving bribes.

Football's world governing body opened the ethics investigation against the CBF chief in November 2015 and has now returned its sanctions.

He was found guilty of receiving bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the Copa America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

Del Nero was also fined one million Swiss francs.

A statement from FIFA read: "The investigation against Mr Del Nero was opened on November 23 2015 and referred.... to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the Copa America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

"The adjudicatory chamber agreed with the recommendations of the investigatory chamber and found Mr Del Nero guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits), art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 15 (Loyalty), and art. 13 (General rules of conduct) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level."

- PA