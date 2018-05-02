FIFA president proposes a 'mini-World Cup' every two years

A new tournament which has been dubbed as a 'mini-World Cup' is being proposed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The proposed Final 8 tournament would be held every two years and would be the climax of a global Nations League competition.

Infantino has suggested that the tournament would be held in the autumn of every odd year beginning in 2021.

According to reports, Infantino has said that a group of investors are willing to invest $25 billion on the competition and a revamped version of the Club World Cup - to start in 2021 as well - with 24 teams.

Under the proposal the Confederations Cup, which is currently held every four years in a year before the World Cup, would be abolished.

Digital Desk