FIFA maintain support for controversial new tournaments, despite UEFA's opposition
FIFA have confirmed they will push forward with controversial plans for two new tournaments.
The president of the sport's world governing body Gianni Infantino is planning on putting it to a vote at a meeting this week.
UEFA are opposed to a new Global Nations League and a revamped Club World Cup.
The World Leagues Forum, which includes the Premier League, are urging for no formal decisions to be made at this stage.
