Fielding error gives Boston Red Sox win over the Miami Marlins

The Boston Red Sox won their first game in four in fortunate circumstances with a fielding error gifting the side an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins.

Boston, currently leading the American League East, conceded five runs in the eighth as the Marlins took a 6-4 lead.

But the Red Sox rallied through a Jackie Bradley single which tied up the game at 6-6 and took the win when shortstop JT Riddle's throw went wide of first base to allow JD Martinez to reach home for the walk-off victory.

The Tampa Bay Rays saw their eight-game winning streak come to a close at the hands of the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

The Braves had two four-run innings, including one in the eighth where Adam Duvall got the tie-breaking score when he beat a throw to the plate.

The win, coupled with the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, gives the Braves a 4.5-game lead at the top of the National League East.

Elsewhere, the New York Yankees kept pace with Boston with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays lost their third on the bounce 12-5 to the Baltimore Orioles, and the Cleveland Indians beat AL Central rivals the Minnesota Twins 8-1.

The Cincinnati Reds upset the Milwaukee Brewers 9-7, the Los Angeles Dodgers saw off the Texas Rangers 8-4 and the Oakland Athletics got the better of the Houston Astros 4-3.

The Kansas City Royals scored five in the third as they beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2, the St Louis Cardinals kept up their challenge for a wild card berth with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners were edged out by the San Diego Padres 2-1.

Two runs in the first inning were the difference as the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 with a walk-off in the ninth..

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs were tied at 1-1 in the 10th when the game was suspended due to rain. The two sides will finish the matchup on Wednesday.