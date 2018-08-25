Ferrari duo set pace ahead of Hamilton in final practice for Belgian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel edged out Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton third.

Vettel, who trails championship leader Hamilton by 24 points, finished six hundredths clear of Raikkonen at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Hamilton has failed to top the time sheets so far this weekend, and the Briton was 0.137 sec off the pace as Ferrari continue to hold the edge.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished fourth, a distant 0.803 sec behind Vettel, with the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fifth and sixth.

A spin by Stoffel Vandoorne saw the red flag issued with only 10 minutes of the one-hour running remaining.

The McLaren driver, competing in his home race, ran on to the grass as he attempted to pass Valtteri Bottas on the Kemmel Straight.

McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne has not had the best of weeks at his home grand prix (David Davies/PA)

Vandoorne spun round, and slid across the circuit, before ending up stationary on the opposing side of the track.

“What the hell was that Mercedes doing?” Vandoorne yelled over the radio. “He just pushed me on to the grass.”

Bottas reported that he did not see the McLaren car.

📻 VAN: "What the hell was that Mercedes doing?! He (Bottas) just pushed me onto the grass" #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3ERr4kRHnX — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2018

The incident capped a miserable weekend for Vandoorne.

The 26-year-old Belgian, whose future at McLaren looks increasingly bleak, has finished at the bottom of the pile in all three practice sessions.

His team-mate Fernando Alonso has fared little better in Belgium. The double world champion, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, finished 19th of the 20 runners, 4.2 sec adrift.

- Press Association