Fernando Torres leaves Atletico for the Japanese league

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has announced he is joining Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

Torres was a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid this summer and had been linked with moves to various leagues around the world.

It is Sagan Tosu who have won the race for his signature, though, with the 34-year-old revealing the J1 League to be his next destination at a promotional event on Tuesday morning.

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea forward said in quotes reported by Marca: "We've had offers from all over. My new team will be Sagan Tosu.

"Sagan Tosu were one of the first clubs to show an interest in me. They have convinced me with their sporting project.

"I think that Japan and the Japanese league is going to be a great experience."