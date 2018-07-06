Fernando Muslera made a clanger and everyone’s making the easy comparison

When the ball bounced behind and into Fernando Muslera’s net, as what should have been a comfortable save became one for the World Cup blooper reel, Loris Karius probably turned off his Twitter notifications.

The Liverpool goalkeeper has become synonymous with goalkeeping errors since the Champions League final, and this evening his name was trending online once again.

Muslera just went full Karius. Never go full Karius. #URUFRA — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) July 6, 2018

Uruguay manager at half time: "Lloris is a great goalie, be more like him."

Muslera: "Loris. Got it." — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 6, 2018

Muslera’s clanger allowed Antoine Griezmann’s shot to beat him and gifted France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in their World Cup quarter final tie.

(Hassan Ammar/AP)

Karius was at fault twice as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in May.

It’s not the first time goalkeepers have been compared to Karius this World Cup either, with mistakes from Spain’s David De Gea and Argentina’s Willy Caballero getting the same treatment.

Muslera joining De Gea in the Karius challenge. #URUFRA — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 6, 2018

🧤 David De Gea & Willy Caballero: “Our mistakes will be the worst in the #WorldCup this year.”



🇺🇾 Fernando Muslera: “Hold my beer.” pic.twitter.com/Ils0duOb0r — SPORF (@Sporf) July 6, 2018

All in all, it’s become something of a trend.

‘He’s done a Karius’ is now an established phrase in the football dictionary. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 6, 2018

However, it does mean goalkeepers who do make mistakes can at least rely on some sympathetic fans in particular to show their support.

Poor Muslera. True Uruguay legend. Will be remembered for this now. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 6, 2018

Poor Muslera getting hate on FT despite being such a great servant for Uruguay over the years

Goalkeeping has to go down as one of the worst jobs on the planet — Aayush (@Reus_SZN) July 6, 2018

Dont be sorry. You did everything for your country. Always with you. ❤️🇺🇾🇹🇷 @1_Muslera_25 — Elif (@elifycdg) July 6, 2018

Who would be a goalkeeper?

