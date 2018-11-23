Fernando Alonso prepares for final F1 Grand Prix

Back to Formula 1 Sport Home

Fernando Alonso has started his final Formula One weekend.

The two-time world champion will leave the sport after Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver, who also had spells at Ferrari and Renault is bowing out after 17 seasons to concentrate on racing in other categories.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has posted the fastest lap during first practice at the Yas Marina Circuit.

KEYWORDS:

Fernando AlonsoFormula 1

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport