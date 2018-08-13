Fernandes joins Fiorentina on season-long loan from West Ham

West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has joined Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the London Stadium after new boss Manuel Pellegrini brought in 10 new players over the summer.

Fernandes, capped four times by Switzerland, joined the Hammers in the summer of 2016 from FC Sion and made 48 appearances.

His solitary goal was a memorable one, helping West Ham to a 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea in the League Cup in October 2016.

Pellegrini needs to trim his squad following a busy transfer window which cost around £100million.

Sam Byram and Jordan Hugill have already left on loan and Reece Oxford, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga.

- Press Association