Fermoy ease to Munster semi-final with 15-point win

Fermoy (Cork) 4-9 - 0-6 Galbally (Limerick)

By Therese O’Callaghan

Fermoy eased to a 15-point victory over Galbally in the AIB Munster club IFC quarter-final on Saturday.

Kieran Morrisson was one of four goalscorers for the Cork champions.

The Cork champions scored four goals in the second quarter that set them on their way. Martin Brennan, Dale Dawson, Kieran Morrison and Jack Hutchings finding the net, enabling them lead 4-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

And while Fermoy only scored twice more from substitute Ronan O’Callaghan, the game petered out to its inevitable conclusion in the second-half. Galbally had just four scorers James Cummins, Michael Donovan, Cathal Shanahan and Jack Donovan. Fermoy will travel to play Moyne Templetuohy of Tipperary in the semi-final next Saturday.

Scorers for Fermoy: R O’Hagan (0-5, 0-4 frees), J Hutchings, M Brennan, D Dawson and K Morrison (1-0 each), P De Róiste and R O’Callaghan (0-1 free) (0-2 each).

Scorers for Galbally: J Cummins and M Donovan (0-2 each), J Donovan (free) and C Shanahan (0-1 each).

Fermoy: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; K Morrison, R O’Hagan, M Brennan.

Subs: A O’Connor for R O’Hagan (half-time), R McEvoy for J Hutchings (41), A Aherne for S Aherne (43), J Pyne for A Baragry (43), R O’Callaghan for D Dawson (51), D O’Flynn for P De Róiste (60).

Galbally: G Ryan; T Davern (Capt), T Henebry, F Cussen; E Halligan, L Casey, M Quinlan; J Kearns, D Cussen; M Donovan, J Cummins, J Morrissey; G McCarthy, K Hickey, J O’Mullane.

Subs: J Donovan for G McCarthy (half-time), N Byrnes for J O’Mullane (half-time), C Shanahan for J Kearns (40 inj), M O’Dwyer for F Cussen (51), J Scully for M Donovan (BC 55), R Donovan for K Hickey (60).

Referee: Sean Joy (Kerry).