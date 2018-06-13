Fermanagh GAA: 'At no time was anyone asked to leave the media event'

By Stephen Barry

Fermanagh GAA have denied turning away journalists from a pre-Ulster final press conference.

A story published on Donegal Now stated that it was made clear any Donegal media were unwelcome at the event.

They added that a Donegal-native, but Fermanagh-based freelance journalist was told he wouldn't be allowed in if he was filing copy for any Donegal paper.

He attended the press conference but was refused an on-the-record explanation from county board officials, the report claimed.

The Fermanagh GAA statement read: "We would like to express that notice of yesterday's Media Event in Enniskillen was issued to the National and Provincial newspapers along with local newspapers the Fermanagh Herald and Impartial Reporter and broadcasters UTV, BBC and RTE.

"At the event all journalists and reporters present were given access to interview team management and players.

"At no time was anyone asked to leave the media event."

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher's three-year term as Donegal manager ended last summer, before taking over his native county in September.

The final between the two counties will take place on Sunday, June 24 in Clones.