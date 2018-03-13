Fellaini wowed Manchester United fans with a new hairstyle that reminded people of Mickey Mouse…

Marouane Fellaini’s hair has long been admired in the Premier League, but GQ Style left fans of the Belgium midfielder stunned after what they did to his barnet.

In photos for the new issue of the magazine the 30-year-old, who has been at Manchester United since 2013, was pictured sporting a rather different haircut than usual.

Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Follow our Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle A post shared by British GQ Style (@thegqstyle) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

“Belgian football superstar has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle” read the caption.

It’s certainly different.

Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Follow our Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle A post shared by British GQ Style (@thegqstyle) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:01am PDT

The reaction was one of shock from most fans…

We should just terminate Fellaini’s contract after his latest hair do! I mean WTF is that!! 😂😂 — Tom Harrison (@Tom1993harrison) March 13, 2018

… and ahead of United’s Champions League tie against Sevilla, others pointed out the similarities with another character you might see on television.

Wait, why doesn't Fellaini have his mickey mouse hair on? — Tejash Patel (@tejashpatel_) March 13, 2018

What do you think?

Indeed, the GQ style appeared to have been forgotten by the time Fellaini ran out onto the pitch.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.