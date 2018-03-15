Federer bookes Indian Wells clash with Chung in repeat of Grand Slam semi-final

Roger Federer faces a re-match of his Australian Open semi-final in the last eight at the BNP Paribas Open - going head-to-head with South Korea's Hyeon Chung.

The world number one booked his spot in the quarter-finals with his 60th win at Indian Wells, and took 100% of his first-serve points to beat France's Jeremy Chardy 7-5 6-4.

In doing so, the Swiss ensured he would once again meet talented 21-year-old Chung, who had earlier dismissed Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-3.

The South Korean rose to prominence in Melbourne in January, beating a top 10 player for the first time in the form of Alexander Zverev and later breezing past former champion Novak Djokovic.

Hyeon Chung and Roger Federer.

But Chung was forced to retire hurt at 6-1 5-2 down against Federer, who went on to win the tournament, meaning the youngster will no doubt be looking to improve on his record against the top seed.

Also winning through to the last eight at Indian Wells was Borna Coric, who took two hours and 12 minutes to battle past American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-7 (6/8) 6-4.

Having lost just nine games heading into the fourth-round match, Coric looked set for another dominant performance, racing to an early lead with the first set.

Fritz rallied in the second to force the tiebreak, and took an early break in the third, but could not hold on to the momentum, leaving his opponent facing a quarter-final clash with Kevin Anderson.

Seventh seed Anderson came back from a set down in his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, eventually winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).

Fresh from his upset over number two seed Marin Cilic, Philipp Kohlschreiber continued his impressive form with a 6-4 7-6 (7/1) victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The 34-year-old is the first German to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals since current tournament director Tommy Haas in 2008.

He will next face Juan Martin del Potro, after the Argentine beat compatriot Leonardo Mayer 3-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-3.

American Sam Querrey won through to the last eight for the first time after 13 appearances at Indian Wells, beating Feliciano Lopex 6-3 6-4.

He will go head-to-head with Canada's Milos Raonic, after Marcos Baghdatis withdrew from the tournament before their fourth-round match due to illness.

- PA