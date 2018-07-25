Fears Cathal McCarron ruled out for the season after cryptic tweet

Cathal McCarron's season could be over after the Tyrone defender released a cryptic tweet.

The corner-back was taken off due to a knee injury 18 minutes into Tyrone's Super 8s opener against Roscommon.

He subsequently missed Saturday's defeat to Dublin, with Hugh Pat McGeary deputising.

Now, facing into Sunday week's crucial clash against Donegal, the 31-year-old tweeted that he'd received news he "didn’t want to hear".

When you get news that you didn’t want to hear, be grateful for the opportunity that you got and for what you have around you 👨‍👩‍👧 — Cathal McCarron (@mc_carron1) July 23, 2018

McCarron wrote: "When you get news that you didn’t want to hear, be grateful for the opportunity that you got and for what you have around you".

He also posted a picture with his daughter, Lily, after sustaining the injury on July 14.

When the form is not good and lily comes to the rescue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6WRI6NdGr4 — Cathal McCarron (@mc_carron1) July 14, 2018

The Dromore defender released an autobiography 'Out of Control' in 2016.