Father and son to go head-to-head for Ebor Festival opening day

Aidan and Joseph O'Brien who twice teamed up as trainer and jockey to land York's richest race, the Juddmonte International, look set to go head to head with classic winners in the £1 million showpiece of the Ebor Festival on its opening day next Wednesday.

2,000 Guineas hero Saxon Warrior is on course for the race for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore Partners, while Joseph has confirmed his Irish Derby winner Latrobe is more likely to go for that race, rather than the Great Voltigeur Stakes over a furlong and a half further, for which he also holds an entry.

Joseph O'Brien at the Melbourne Cup last year.

It is a rematch from The Curragh when Joseph saddled Latrobe for his first Classic win, though whether his brother Donnacha can ride depends on the outcome of his appeal against a riding ban.

Mike Vince has talked to both father and son. Aidan O'Brien hopes Saxon Warrior can spark a return to form for his stable after some poor runs.

"He's in good form and that's what we're looking at," said Aidan.

"That'll be his first start back run. He hasn't been away but we're happy.

"Donnacha rode him this morning and seems to be very happy with him."

Aidan O'Brien

Admitting that it will be a tough and competitive race, Aidan says that it will be lovely to get their horse started back there.

The plan is to head on to Leopardstown then.

"We always hoped and thought that he would be our champion stakes horse...that's what we're hoping to do."

Joseph's Latrobe is set to try and give the young trainer back-to-back wins in the Melbourne Cup in November.

