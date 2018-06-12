Fast start not enough as Irish lose to Scotland in U20 World Cup

IRELAND UNDER-20s 29 SCOTLAND UNDER-20s 45, Stade Aimé-Giral, Perpignan

By Dave Mervyn

The Ireland Under-20s' defensive deficiencies were laid bare again as Scotland ran in six converted tries in a 45-29 World Rugby U-20 Championship play-off win in Perpignan this afternoon.

A pockmarked performance from Noel McNamara's young side, who led 14-3 early on, leaves them needing to defeat either Georgia or Japan in Sunday's 11th-12th place play-off in order to save Ireland from dropping down to the second-tier World Rugby U-20 Trophy tournament for next season.

Harry Byrne nipped over for a 10th-minute opening try and grubbered through to set up Peter Sylvester's first try at this level, but the first half unravelled for Ireland as tries from Finlay Richardson (2) and Logan Trotter, coupled with Hugh O'Sullivan's sin-binning for a no-arms tackle, handed Scotland a 24-17 interval lead.

Third quarter touchdowns from replacement Guy Graham and Kyle Rowe had the Scots out of sight, and while tries from Tommy O'Brien and replacement Jack Daly sandwiched a Devante Onojaife effort, they were of little consolation to Ireland who remain winless after four rounds of the tournament, with an average of 31 points and four-and-a-half tries conceded per game.

Full report to follow...

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Harry Byrne, Peter Sylvester, Tommy O'Brien, Jack Daly; Cons: Harry Byrne 2, Conor Dean; Pen: Harry Byrne

Scotland: Tries: Finlay Richardson 2, Logan Trotter, Guy Graham, Kyle Rowe, Devante Onojaife; Cons: Charlie Chapman 6; Pen: Charlie Chapman

IRELAND U-20: Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster); James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster), Sean O'Brien (Clontarf/Leinster), Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster), Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster); Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Hugh O'Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster); Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster), Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (capt).

Replacements used: Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster) for Barron, Bryan O'Connor (UCC/Munster) for Duggan (both 49 mins), Duggan for J Byrne (52), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) for Dalton, Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster) for H Byrne (both 57), Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster) for Agnew (59), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster) for O'Sullivan (62), Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/Connacht) for Duggan (73), Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster) for Silvester (76).

SCOTLAND U-20: Paddy Dewhirst (Ayr); Logan Trotter (Stirling County), Cameron Hutchison (Currie Chieftains), Stafford McDowall (Ayr) (capt), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Hawks); Callum McLelland (Edinburgh), Charlie Chapman (Gloucester); Sam Grahamslaw (Leicester Tigers), Robbie Smith (Ayr), Finlay Richardson (Edinburgh Accies), Jamie Hodgson (Watsonians), Marshall Sykes (St. Joseph's College), Martin Hughes (Heriot's), Rory Darge (Melrose), Devante Onojaife (Northampton Saints).

Replacements used: Guy Graham (Newcastle Falcons) for Hughes (11 mins), Finlay Scott (Jed-Forest) for Smith, Murphy Walker (Strathallan School) for Grahamslaw (both 52), Ross Dunbar (Boroughmuir) for Richardson, Ross Thompson (Glasgow Hawks) for McLelland (both 73), Charlie Jupp (Heriot's) for Hodgson (78). Not used: Charlie Gowling (Stade Francais), Fraser Strachan (Northampton Saints).

Referee: Egon Seconds (South Africa)