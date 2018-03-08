Farragher cleared for Corofin; Na Piarsaigh's Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes suspended for Club SHC final

By John Fogarty

Corofin forward Martin Farragher is free to play in Saturday week’s All-Ireland Club SFC final after he successfully contested his red card against Moorefield at a Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting in Croke Park last night.

However, there was no joy for Na Piarsaigh pair Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes who were unable to convince the CHC that they should not have been sent off in their SHC semi-final against Slaughtneil in Parnell Park last month.

Their one-match suspensions were upheld and they now look set to miss out on the club’s final date with Cuala on March 17.

Farragher was dismissed in just the second minute of Corofin’s semi-final victory in Tullamore after he was reported for striking Moorefield defender Liam Healy with his knee.

Referee Derek O’Mahoney’s call looked questionable at the time and the infraction was proven not to have occurred and Farragher is now available for the clash against Nemo Rangers, which precedes the hurling final.

Na Piarsaigh’s Boylan and Grimes have the option of taking their cases to the Central Appeals Committee.

Boylan was punished for “kicking with minimal force” while Grimes was found to have struck an opponent “with a hurley, with minimal force”.