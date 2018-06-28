Fans warned they will be thrown out of Semple if they bring flares to Munster final

By James O’Connor

Munster GAA chiefs have warned fans against bringing flares to Sunday’s Munster senior hurling final in Thurles.

Those who bring smoke bombs and any other pyrotechnic devices to the ground will be ejected - and may face arrest.

Munster GAA Operations Manager John Brennan said: “These devices are extremely dangerous, particularly when used in a confined space, such as a terrace with thousands of fellow supporters present.

"Flares can burn at a very high temperature and present a serious safety risk to those holding them and to those in the general vicinity, especially young children.

“Smoke bombs also burn at high temperatures and can be dangerous for those with asthma or breathing difficulties."

"These items are not designed for use in confined spaces and it is against ground regulations to enter the stadium and set them off.

"We want all supporters to enjoy the occasion in Thurles on Sunday and we ask the very small number of supporters who bring these items to games to refrain from doing so.”