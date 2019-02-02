Fans react to Ireland's opening Six Nations loss to England

Ireland's Six Nations campaign got off to a bad start in the Aviva today with a 32-20 loss to visitors, England.

Viewers on this side of the pond weren't pleased by how well the England team was performing throughout the game.

But we can all agree it was a nail-biter of a game.

Thankfully the Ireland fans found some comic relief.

Of course, there were lots of jokes about Brexit thrown in for good measure.

Hard luck, lads.

