Fans react to Ireland's opening Six Nations loss to England

Ireland's Six Nations campaign got off to a bad start in the Aviva today with a 32-20 loss to visitors, England.

Viewers on this side of the pond weren't pleased by how well the England team was performing throughout the game.

Keith Earls after 15 mins in 😬 #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/cHnUqFmDPX — Barry oC (@bazil1983) February 2, 2019

Can England stop scoring tries please, it's bad manners#IREvENG — Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) February 2, 2019

Hi Ireland, I am in England watching this in a pub so if you could cop on and start winning in the next half so that English people would stop singing Sweet Chariot right in my face that would be fab xo #IREvENG — Nicola Bardon (@NicolaBardon) February 2, 2019

I blame the Paddy Power ads. — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 2, 2019

But we can all agree it was a nail-biter of a game.

The collective feeling across Ireland right now... #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/uQ0duWDaDx — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) February 2, 2019

Thankfully the Ireland fans found some comic relief.

Of course, there were lots of jokes about Brexit thrown in for good measure.

We might need some sort of a backstop arrangement...#IREvENG — Brendan McFlute (@BrendanMcFlute) February 2, 2019

If you were hoping to escape #Brexit and immerse yourself in the #SixNationsRugby just for a day don’t look at the ads up around Dublin. #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/BCLxbFrYT1 — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) February 2, 2019

Hard luck, lads.