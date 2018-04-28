Fans pay tribute to Connacht captain John Muldoon after his final game

After 327 appearances and 15 years, John Muldoon brought the curtain down on a spectacular career this afternoon, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Bowing out in style with a definitive defeat over Leinster, it was an emotional afternoon for Muldoon, Connacht and rugby fans around the country.

He can head off to join Pat Lam in Bristol next season knowing that he leaves behind a great legacy.

Speaking before today's match, Muldoon said that he was grateful to have been able to play for as long as he has and to be able to retire on his own terms, something not all athletes are afforded.

“It’s crept up on me in a way, even though I have known this day is coming for a long time. I can have no complaints, I got a great stretch out of it but of course I’ll miss it. How could it be any other way?" he said.

"The lads have been slagging me, telling me this is my last gym session or last recovery or meeting or whatever. But I suppose I have seen plenty of other lads head off into the sunset and it’s my turn now."

Fans have been paying tribute to the Connacht legend on Twitter with #ThanksMul trending all day.

Here are just some of the special tributes to Mul on his last day at the Sportsground.
