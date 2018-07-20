Fans have noticed Spurs’ new away shirt looks just like Barca’s training top

A football kit, just like a club crest, embodies the identity of a team, so Tottenham fans felt a little aggrieved when their new away top seemed far from unique.

Spurs’ 2018/19 home shirt features familiar colours for the north London club, white and blue, while their away effort is navy with lighter sleeves – pleasant enough.

But whether you like the shirt’s design or not, it’s hard to deny that it bears a striking resemblance to Barcelona’s training top, also made by Nike.

That’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fans either, some of whom voiced their concerns on Twitter.

Tottenham will move into their new stadium a few weeks into the new Premier League season. They’ll be furious if it’s just a replica of the Nou Camp…

