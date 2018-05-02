Fans are discussing which three changes they’d make to football

Football has been evolving as a sport ever since its inception more than 100 years ago, so in which areas do the fans want to see the game change next?

One Tottenham fan put the question to their followers and received quite a number of responses.

One of the most popular answers was to introduce safe standing.

Stadiums in England’s top two tiers have had to be all-seater ever since Lord Justice Taylor’s report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans were killed.

Calls, however, have been growing from clubs, fans and safety experts for that requirement to be dropped and the movement for the introduction of safe standing solutions has gathered pace since the successful introduction of rail-seating by Celtic and across Europe.

Promotion and relegation were also addressed, with plenty of ideas about the way teams go up and down, and how many should be involved.

Some suggested changes which would benefit match-going fans.

Meanwhile, stopping the clock when the ball goes out of play was also a popular choice.

And finally, there were plenty of unusual suggestions, such as this street football suggestion.

Bicycles for referees?

And of course, all players simply must wear funny hats for the duration of the game.

