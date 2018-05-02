Fans are discussing which three changes they’d make to football

Football has been evolving as a sport ever since its inception more than 100 years ago, so in which areas do the fans want to see the game change next?

One Tottenham fan put the question to their followers and received quite a number of responses.

What three, easy to implement changes would you make to football immediately? — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) May 1, 2018

One of the most popular answers was to introduce safe standing.

Stadiums in England’s top two tiers have had to be all-seater ever since Lord Justice Taylor’s report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans were killed.

Calls, however, have been growing from clubs, fans and safety experts for that requirement to be dropped and the movement for the introduction of safe standing solutions has gathered pace since the successful introduction of rail-seating by Celtic and across Europe.

1. FA Cup semis back to neutral grounds



2. Safe standing introduced in England



3. FA Cup winner qualifies for the Champions League https://t.co/ZrGylSxbrv — DT (@Dan_Turner_93) May 1, 2018

1. No VAR.

2. Every match televised, and all at the same time.

3. Safe standing. https://t.co/7ovdLKiLsa — Michael Brockman (@michaelbrockman) May 2, 2018

1. Safe Standing

2. No 12:30 kick offs and no late match games on a week night.

3. Clubs have to invest 1% of their player purchase into grass roots football. This gets divided up between U23 clubs and lower league football clubs. https://t.co/5UrZtsCOiP — Palace Pilot (@Palacepilot) May 2, 2018

Promotion and relegation were also addressed, with plenty of ideas about the way teams go up and down, and how many should be involved.

1. Cup-tied rule abolished

2. Three teams up from National League

3. Dissent to be properly addressed. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 1, 2018

1. 6 up, 6 down from top four divisions.

2. A shot that hits the post and goes out becomes a corner.

3. Wembley Singles at HT of the Cup Final featuring top Prem goalscorers and current England keeper. Headers & Volleys at HT of League Cup Final. https://t.co/hsWUecxGf0 — Steve (@mirkobolesan) May 1, 2018

For PL:



1) Increase the subs bench to 10-12 players

2) Relegation/Promotion play offs

3) At least 1 U23 club trained player in a starting XIhttps://t.co/bNH6t4sEEt — Danny - Not The Most Positive Chelsea Fan (@dannydoes) May 2, 2018

Some suggested changes which would benefit match-going fans.

Some excellent ideas in here & at reluctance to repeat them;

1) no TV-changes to schedule less than 40 days before a match.

2) mandatory reduced ticket price (living wage or 20's plenty)

3) equal distribution of money through leagues (parachutes ban) https://t.co/4CwUZM34Og — Adam Gray (@AdamGray1250) May 2, 2018

Meanwhile, stopping the clock when the ball goes out of play was also a popular choice.

1. Olympic style U23 +3 seniors age rule for Prem teams in the League Cup

2. Eighty minute matches with clock stopped when the ball is not in play

3. Allocation of tickets held back at every match to be sold on the gate for a tenner to 12-17 year olds https://t.co/kETQVaDPh7 — Tony Farley (@Antpocalypsenow) May 1, 2018

And finally, there were plenty of unusual suggestions, such as this street football suggestion.

1)Games are 30 minutes and played on tarmac (always at night)

2)Two players on each team, fly keeper with kerbs marking boundaries and goals (must hit kerb to score)

3)Ban all use of 'our' 'us' 'we' when discussing the team you support (unless national team) https://t.co/aO6wefyNrQ — Jamie O Hara (@JamieO_Hara) May 2, 2018

Bicycles for referees?

1. Referees on bicycles

2. Replace referee's whistle with bicycle horn

3. During extra time the goalkeepers are also on bicycles https://t.co/WQ00b4e0dh — simon ravenscroft (@s_r_ravenscroft) May 1, 2018

And of course, all players simply must wear funny hats for the duration of the game.

1. No booking for a celebrating with fans or taking off jersey

2. Red card for any player jumping straight to the ground trying to get another player sent off for a head butt

3. All players must wear funny hats for the full 90 mins or straight red card and fine https://t.co/PVelyYXGAW — Dale Denton (@jaymuboki) May 1, 2018

- Press Association