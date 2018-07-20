Fans applaud Watford for rewarding travelling supporters with free away shirt

Watford have rewarded their most dedicated fans by giving them the club’s new away shirt.

Fans who attended all 19 of the Hornets’ away games last season were sent the shirt, along with a signed letter from club captain Troy Deeney.

It read: “Just a quick note to say a big thanks from me and all the lads for being there for us without exception last season.

“I know some of you getting this might not be the type to wear replica shirts, but find a good home for it among family and friends and remind them that you receiving it is attached to a lot of pride in our club.

“Supporting the biggest clubs in the country is easy. You don’t have to be there all the time – you can watch them on telly and say you’re a fan.

“It’s different with us and that’s why we wanted you to know that it matters.”

Fans were impressed by Watford’s gesture, praising the Hornets for the “lovely touch”.

Watford won four of their 19 league games on the road last season as the club finished in 14th place.

The select group of supporters are among the first to see the new away shirt, which has not been officially released yet.

